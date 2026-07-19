Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Beat The Lion King( Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook )

Toy Story 5 recently surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 3, making it the franchise’s second-highest-grossing entry ever. It is now inches away from breaking into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated films list at the North American box office. The movie will beat The Lion King and a few other animated films this weekend to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $420 million mark at the North American box office

The Pixar sequel seems unaffected by the release of The Odyssey, as it earns solid numbers on its 5th Friday domestically. The movie collected a solid $4.2 million on its 5th Friday, maintaining strong legs at the North American box office. It has dropped by 28.2% from last Friday at the domestic box office despite losing 175 screens on Thursday. The domestic total for the animated feature has hit $420.3 million at the North American box office.

Set to enter the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animations list domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Toy Story 5 is less than $10 million away from breaking into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated films list at the North American box office. This weekend, it will surpass The Lion King’s $425 million, Zootopia 2‘s $428.1 million, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s $429.8 million domestic hauls to become the 9th-highest-grossing animated film of all time at the North American box office.

More about Toy Story 5

According to reports from industry insiders, Toy Story 5 is on track to earn around $14 million to $16 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. The film will cross the $450 million mark domestically in its theatrical run, and it could even cross the $500 million milestone domestically.

Box office summary

Domestic – $420.3 million

International – $475.3 million

Worldwide – $895.6 million

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