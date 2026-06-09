The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has achieved another impressive feat at the North American box office this weekend. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Zootopia 2 to climb up the all-time top 10 grossers. Previously, it had beaten Toy Story 3 to enter the all-time top 10 domestic grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Super Mario movie collected a modest $603k at the box office in North America in its 9th three-day weekend. It is the 2nd biggest 9th weekend ever for a video game adaptation. The animated feature dropped by almost 57% from last weekend after losing another 691 theaters in North America. The film’s domestic total has reached $428.5 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Zootopia 2’s box office total in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Zootopia 2 during its 9th three-day weekend in North America box office. For the unversed, Zootopia 2 was released in 2025 and grossed $428.1 million domestically. It became the all-time 9th highest-grossing animation at the North American box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed Zootopia 2’s $428.1 million domestic haul to become the new all-time 9th-highest-grossing animated film. However, the 2026 movie will not surpass Zootopia 2‘s $1.86 billion worldwide gross. Zootopia 2 is also the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide, and chasing that number is impossible now for the Nintendo sequel.

More about the Super Mario movie

The Super Mario Galaxy movie collected $572 million overseas and, along with the domestic total of $428.5 million, has reached $1 billion worldwide. It has thus become the first film of 2026 to enter the $1 billion club, remaining the top domestic and worldwide grosser. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $428.5 million

International – $572.0 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

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