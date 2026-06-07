The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster animated adventure-comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was released in the U.S. on April 1, 2026, and is now in its tenth week in theaters. Although the Chris Pratt-starrer has received a 42% critics’ score, it currently holds a significantly higher 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive response from moviegoers is reflected in its box office performance. With a current worldwide total of $993.5 million, it ranks as the highest-grossing title of 2026 so far at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $428.1 million

International: $565.4 million

Worldwide: $993.5 million

As The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, it may not be able to achieve some major box office milestones. Read on to find out what they are.

1. $450 Million Domestic Mark

To surpass the $450 million mark at the domestic box office, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needs to earn around $21.9 million more in North America. During the previous weekend (May 29-31), it collected $1.4 million domestically. Then, June 1-5, it added another $1 million, taking its domestic tally to $428.1 million. Given the current stage of its theatrical run, it seems unlikely that the sequel will cross $450 million.

2. $750 Million Theatrical Profit

Since the film was made on a $110 million budget, it needed to earn an estimated $275 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has generated an impressive $718.5 million in theatrical profit.

So, to reach the $750 million theatrical profit mark, it needs to add another $31.5 million to its worldwide total. At this stage, reaching that figure appears to be out of reach.

3. All-Time Top 50 List (Worldwide)

With a current global haul of $993.5 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently ranks as the 61st highest-grossing film of all time globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s all-time chart. To crack the all-time top 50 list, the sequel needs to beat Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ worldwide total of $1.047 billion. So, as of now, it needs to earn around $53.5 million more to achieve that milestone – a challenging target to hit at this stage.

What Is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie About?

In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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