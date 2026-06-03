The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the biggest hit of the year and one of the top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time at the North American box office. It has recently surpassed the domestic haul of one of the biggest Marvel hits ever. The Marvel movie had a production considerably higher than the Nintendo sequel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The video game adaptation is the only film of the year to cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. The Super Mario movie ran for 62 days in theaters and is also available on digital platforms. The animated feature has hit $427.3 million at the North American box office so far and is still earning strong numbers.

Surpasses Captain Marvel at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the North American box office total of Captain Marvel. For the record, Captain Marvel is one of the top ten highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office. The Brie Larson starrer MCU blockbuster was made on a reported budget of $160 million, which is $50 million or 45% more than the production cost of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

For the record, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was made on a budget of $110 million, and it has surpassed the domestic haul of Captain Marvel. But the Nintendo sequel still needs a significant sum to surpass the MCU blockbuster’s $1.128 billion global total. The Super Mario movie still needs to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

More about the movie

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film follows Mario, Luigi, and their friends’ adventure into outer space, where they face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., to save Princess Rosalina. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key reprise their roles, with Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Glen Powell, and Brie Larson joining the cast. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1, and another sequel is reportedly in development.

Box office summary

Domestic – $427.3 million

International – $565.3 million

Worldwide – $992.6 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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