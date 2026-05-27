The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally and officially surpassed the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie. The film has thus emerged as the all-time second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever at the domestic box office. The film has also entered the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated films in North America, beating a Disney classic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

This past week, the Nintendo sequel collected a solid $3.2 million at the domestic box office, down 28.3% from last weekend despite losing 788 screens. On Memorial Day Monday, it raked in another $1 million, making it the 2nd-largest 7th Monday ever for a video game adaptation. It went up 90% from last Monday. Therefore, the domestic total of the Super Mario movie is $424.7 million.

Officially surpasses A Minecraft Movie at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie. For the unversed, A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa was the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation at the domestic box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie to become the new all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video game movie.

Surpassed The Lion King as the 10th highest-grossing animation of all time domestically

As you read this article, the Nintendo Sequel had already surpassed the domestic haul of the OG The Lion King. According to the data, Disney‘s 1994 animated film The Lion King collected $424.9 million in its lifetime, becoming the 10th-highest-grossing animated film of all time at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn around $430 million in North America.

Worldwide collection update

It is inching closer to the $982.28 million at the worldwide box office. The video game adaptation is edging closer to hitting the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $424.7 million

International – $557.6 million

Worldwide – $982.3 million

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