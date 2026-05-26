The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the 2023 animated adventure-comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was released on April 1, 2026, and will soon complete its eight-week run in theaters. Although the sequel received a modest 42% critics’ score, it earned a significantly higher 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The strong audience appreciation has translated into massive box-office numbers.

The film has earned $424.6 million in North America and, combined with its $555.8 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $980.4 million. It is around $19.6 million away from reaching the $1 billion worldwide mark.

At the domestic box office, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $3.2 million over the May 22-24 weekend, an impressive 28.6% drop from the previous weekend. On Memorial Day (May 25), the film added another $0.9 million to its domestic tally. This has brought its cumulative North American total to $424.6 million and currently ranks as the highest-grossing release of 2026 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

As the sequel enters the later stages of its theatrical run, it is closing in on the lifetime domestic gross of Toy Story 4. Keep scrolling to find out how much more it needs to earn in North America to outgross it at the domestic box office and how it compares with the Toy Story franchise.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie vs. Toy Story 4 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $424.6 million

International: $555.8 million

Worldwide: $980.4 million

Toy Story 4 – Box Office Summary

North America: $434 million

International: $639.8 million

Worldwide: $1.074 billion

Based on the above figures, it is clear that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needs to earn at least $9.4 million more to surpass Toy Story 4’s domestic earnings. Even if the sequel registers a 30-40% average weekend drop for the next 3-4 weeks, it has a chance of surpassing that figure during its ongoing run. Having said that, the final box office outcome will be clear as it continues its theatrical run in the coming weeks.

Toy Story Franchise – Box Office Performance (Domestic)

Here’s how each film in the Toy Story franchise performed at the domestic box office and how The Super Mario Galaxy Movie compares with them.

Toy Story (1995): $229.9 million Toy Story 2 (1999): $245.9 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $415 million Toy Story 4 (2019): $434 million

With a current domestic total of $424.6 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already ahead of the first three Toy Story installments at the North American box office and is closing in on the fourth film’s domestic total.

What’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie About?

In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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