Project Hail Mary is still enjoying strong box-office numbers in North America. The Ryan Gosling starrer has lost several theaters and is available online; despite that, it has surpassed the domestic hauls of major franchise and comic book blockbusters. The movie has emerged as the biggest box-office hit worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has the film collected in North America?

According to the report, the movie has collected $2.7 million on its 9th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 856 theaters in North America on Friday and dropped 32.7% from last weekend. After its 9th weekend, the film had hit $339.6 million in cume. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the film’s Memorial Day gross is $750k, and with that, the film’s estimated total is $340.3 million.

Surpasses Joker, Aquaman & more

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has surpassed the domestic hauls of Aquaman, Minions, Joker, Spider-Man 3, and Jurassic World Rebirth. For the unversed, Aquaman collected $335.1 million, Joker collected $335.5 million, Minions raked in $336 million, Spider-Man 3 collected $338 million, and Jurassic World Rebirth collected $339.6 million domestically. It will beat Zootopia this week. The film is expected to earn between $340 million and $350 million in its run at the North American box office.

If it lands within that range, the sci-fi hit would beat the domestic hauls of Thor: Love and Thunder, Wicked: For Good, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. These are all franchise blockbusters, and surpassing them for this sci-fi adaptation would be a great domestic achievement.

More about the movie

The film is facing strong competition in overseas markets, and now another tentpole movie has been released, which is also part of a massive franchise. The Ryan Gosling starrer’s international total reached $335.4 million, and allied to the running domestic cume of $340.3 million, the estimated global total is $675.7 million. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20 and is now gearing up to say goodbye to the theaters.

Box office summary

Domesti – $340.3 million

International – $335.4 million

Worldwide – $675.7 million

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