Mortal Kombat II has been suffering from the multiple movies running in theaters. Despite a weak box-office hold, it has surpassed the domestic haul of the OG 1995 movie, Mortal Kombat, to become the franchise’s all-time highest-grossing installment. However, it still needs a few more million to beat the 1995 movie at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

The film witnessed a harsh loss of screens in North America this past week. The Karl Urban starrer collected a decent $6.2 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dipped 53.7% from last weekend, failing to hold strong amid more trending hits. Losing 808 theaters on Friday is also a big blow for the video game adaptation. After its third weekend, the film’s domestic total reached $72.7 million. On Monday/Memorial Day, the film is expected to earn around $1.7 million, bringing its domestic cume to an estimated $74.5 million.

Surpassed Mortal Kombat’s domestic haul in less than 18 days!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mortal Kombat II surpassed the domestic haul of Mortal Kombat [1995] on Sunday during its 3rd weekend. For the unversed, Mortal Kombat, released in 1995, collected $70.5 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. The latest installment has achieved this amazing feat within 18 days, which is a glorious feat despite the competition it is facing at the theaters.

Check out the domestic hauls of the Mortal Kombat movies

Mortal Kombat II – $74.5 million Mortal Kombat – $70.5 million Mortal Kombat (2021) – $42.3 million Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) – $35.9 million

Worldwide collection update

According to reports, the latest Mortal Kombat movie has collected an estimated $3 million at the international box office on its third weekend. It witnessed a 70% drop from last weekend, bringing the international cume to $45.5 million across 79 markets. In addition to the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide total reached $120 million [estimated]. It is still around $2 million away from surpassing the global haul of 1995’s Mortal Kombat, which grossed $122 million, as the all-time highest-grossing fighting video game adaptation. It is tracking a global run of $135 million. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $74.5 million

International – $45.5 million

Worldwide – $120.0 million

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