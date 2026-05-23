Michael is now Lionsgate’s 4th highest-grossing movie ever at the box office in North America. The music biopic shows no sign of stopping at the box office. It might benefit more if Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fail to impress the audience. The Jaafar Jackson starrer will have a strong chance of beating The Passion of the Christ as the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Antoine Fuqua – helmed movie is crossing the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office as you read this article. The music biopic has collected $2.4 million on its 4th Thursday at the box office in North America, setting a record as the biggest one-day gross for any biopic. It dropped by 23.8% from last Thursday, and with that, the film’s collection was $294.2 million on Thursday [via Box Office Mojo].

Surpasses Breaking Dawn: Part 2 as Lionsgate’s all-time 4th highest-grossing film domestically

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 collected $292.3 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. The popular film is the last installment in The Twilight Saga franchise. Michael has surpassed the domestic haul of Breaking Dawn Part 2 to become Lionsgate’s new all-time North American highest-grossing film. It is expected to continue climbing the ladder throughout its domestic run.

Can it surpass The Passion of the Christ?

For the unversed, The Passion of the Christ is the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office. It collected $370.3 million domestically over its lifetime. Now, Michael is tracking to earn between $350 million and $360 million domestically in its theatrical run. But the catch is that if the music biopic holds strong against Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend, it could even go higher than the projected range. It has a shot at beating The Passion of the Christ’s lifetime record of $370.3 million. However, it still needs around $76 million domestically to surpass The Passion of the Christ.

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, was released in theaters on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $294.2 million

International – $439.2 million

Worldwide – $733.4 million

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