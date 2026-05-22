Michael is one of the biggest music biopics ever at the box office. The movie is tracking to be one of the biggest biopics at the domestic box office. It has surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever in North America. But can it beat biopics outside the genre? The film has been outgrossing Oppenheimer’s dailies, but will Jaafar Jackson’s film be able to surpass Christopher Nolan’s helmed movie as one of the biggest biopics? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The King of Pop’s biopic fails to return to #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie grossed an estimated $2.6 million on its 4th Wednesday at the North American box office. The music film recorded the 2nd-largest 4th Wednesday for any biopic, on par with Oppenheimer’s $2.6 million and surpassing The Passion of the Christ’s $1.6 million and American Sniper’s $1.5 million. After the 4th Wednesday, the Jaafar Jackson starrer has hit the $291.8 million mark at the domestic box office.

Can it surpass Oppenheimer’s lifetime collection at the North American box office?

Oppenheimer is the epic biographical thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan about the life of J Robert Oppenheimer. It is reportedly the third-highest-grossingthird-highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office. The Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan movie has collected $330.07 million at the domestic box office. It is the second biggest biopic ever at the North American box office.

According to reports, Michael is tracking to earn $350 million at the domestic box office. Therefore, Michael will surely surpass Oppenheimer’s domestic haul in its original run as the all-time third-highest-grossing biopic. At #1 is The Passion of the Christ with its $370.8 million at the domestic box office. Michael is ranked fourth behind Oppenheimer.

Worldwide collection update

Michael is the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 and the all-time second-highest-grossing music biopic worldwide. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has collected $423.9 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic total of $291.8 million cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $715.7 million. It is tracking to cross the $750 million milestone worldwide. Antoine Fuqua’s film was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $291.8 million

International – $423.9 million

Worldwide – $715.7 million

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