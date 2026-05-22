Obsession, written and directed by Curry Baker, is a sleeper hit at the box office in its first week already. The horror sensation has entered a race against one of the year’s most surprising success stories – Markiplier’s Iron Lung. The Curry Baker film is earning more than Iron Lung in the dailies, but how much more does it need to outgross Markiplier’s film? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Obsession earned so far at the domestic box office?

The horror sensation remains isolated at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie collected $3.2 million on its first Wednesday at the domestic box office. It declined by 11.1% from its first discounted Tuesday, despite playing in just 2615 theaters. The movie has hit the $27 million cume in just six days. It is tracking to hit the $50 million mark at the domestic box office.

Can it surpass Iron Lung’s domestic haul?

Like Obsession, Iron Lung was also made by a YouTuber- Markiplier. It was also a huge box-office hit. Iron Lung was an independent science fiction horror written, edited, and directed by Mark ‘Markiplier‘ Fischbach. It was released earlier this year and was made on a budget of $3 million, whereas Obsession has a budget between $0.75 million and $1 million.

According to Box Office Mojo, Iron Lung has collected $40.8 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. Obsession has already crossed the $27 million mark at the domestic box office. For the record, Obsession collected more than Iron Lung’s first Wednesday gross. Therefore, with this strong momentum, the Curry Barker movie has the potential to surpass Iron Lung’s domestic haul, thus winning the YouTuber face-off at the box office.

More about the film

Obsession has earned a solid number at the overseas box office in its opening weekend, over $7.6 million. Allied to the domestic haul of $27 million, the worldwide collection stands at $34.6 million. It will cross the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. Curry Barker’s film follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish: that his childhood friend, Nikki, fall in love with him, with horrifying consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $27 million

International – $7.6 million

Worldwide – $34.6 million

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