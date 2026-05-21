The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains in the top 3 at the box office in North America. The movie is among the top five highest-grossing films of the year at the domestic box office. It surpassed Hoppers to break into the top 5, but to break into the top 3, it must beat Michael’s collection, which is already moving towards the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the domestic box office

The movie ranks in the top 3 at the domestic box office. The fashion sequel collected an estimated $2.5 million at the domestic box office on its third Tuesday. It declines by 47.9% from last discounted Tuesday despite losing 370 theaters last Friday. It is more than the original film’s $1.8 million 3rd Tuesday gross. After 19 days, the domestic total of the fashion sequel is $180.2 million. It is on track to cross the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Can it beat Michael as the third-highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo’s top domestic grossers list, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is at #4. It is right behind Michael’s $289.2 million, which is currently the 3rd-highest-grossing film domestically in 2026. Also, this is the music biopic’s running box-office total in North America, which is still counting. Even so, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to collect between $210 million and $235 million in North America during its domestic run. Therefore, the fashion sequel has no chance of catching up to Michael and beating it as 2026’s third-highest-grossing film in North America.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films in North America

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $419.7 million Project Hail Mary – $336.1 million Michael – $289.2 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $180.2 million Hoppers – $165.8 million

Edges closer to the $600 million milestone worldwide

The fashion sequel has crossed the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office after its solid 3rd Tuesday haul in North America. Internationally, the film stands at $370.3 million cume, and allied to the $180.2 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of the Anne Hathaway starrer has reached $550.5 million cume. The Devil Wears Prada is expected to beat Project Hail Mary’s global haul. It is eyeing a worldwide box-office run of around $700 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $180.2 million

International – $370.3 million

Worldwide – $550.5 million

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