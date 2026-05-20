Worldwide Earnings & 2026 Rank

Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has been in theaters for two months now. In addition to receiving widespread critical acclaim, the film has performed quite well at the box office. With a current worldwide total of $668.5 million, it is the third-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($967.1 million) and Michael ($709.5 million).

Ryan Gosling’s 2nd-Highest-Grossing Film

A few days ago, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature overtook the critically acclaimed 2016 musical romance La La Land, which earned $523.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo. In doing that, Project Hail Mary became Ryan Gosling’s second-highest-grossing movie globally. However, surpassing the Hollywood actor’s biggest hit, Barbie’s massive $1.447 billion haul, according to Box Office Mojo, is highly unlikely at this stage.

First, let’s take a look at Project Hail Mary’s box office earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $335.5 million

International: $333 million

Worldwide: $668.5 million

Can It Cross $200 Million In Theatrical Profit?

Since Project Hail Mary was made on a reported budget of $200 million, according to Puck News, it needed to earn $500 million at the global box office to break even, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that the film has already generated $168.5 million in estimated theatrical profit.

Now, the question is, can it surpass the $200 million theatrical profit mark during its ongoing run? Given that the film is now available on various digital platforms, and since it has already completed two months in theaters, closing the $31.5 million gap may prove to be a challenging but not impossible target to achieve. To surpass this figure, the film would need to post steady numbers both domestically and from international markets. However, the final verdict will become clear in the next few weeks.

How Close Is It To Beating Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol?

Tom Cruise’s 2011 action-thriller Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol earned $694.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data. At the time of writing, Project Hail Mary is behind the 2011 film by roughly $26.2 million in global earnings. If the Ryan Gosling starrer delivers steady weekday and weekend holds, it has a chance to outgross it at the global box office. But the outcome will be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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