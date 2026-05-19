Masters of the Universe is the upcoming fantasy action movie featuring everyone’s favorite superhero, He-Man. Nicholas Galitzine appears in the titular role, and the early estimates are already flocking in. The movie is expected to have a modest opening, and if it does not pick up after that, the film will suffer financially. But there’s still time before it hits the screens, and we are calculating whether it can break into 2026’s top five biggest debuts. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Which films registered the top 5 biggest debuts at the domestic box office?

According to reports, the biggest opening weekend of 2026 [YTD] was registered by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which collected $131.7 million at the domestic box office. Michael lies at #2 with $97.0 million, registering the biggest opening weekend for Hollywood live-action. At #5 is Scream 7 with $63.6 million. Also, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are releasing this weekend, and it is expected to earn solid domestic box-office numbers.

Check out the top 5 opening weekends of 2026 at the domestic box office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $131.7 million Michael – $97.2 million Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $76.7 million Scream 7 – $63.6 million

How much is Masters of the Universe expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro’s data, Masters of the Universe is tracking to earn between $25 million and $35 million on its opening weekend. It was reportedly made on a budget of $170 million, and as per that, these are poor numbers the film is tracking to open to at the domestic box office. Anyway, the Jared Leto starrer movie would have to earn at least $65 million to break into the top 5 biggest opening weekends of 2026.

Masters of the Universe will have to beat Scream 7’s $63.6 million opening weekend collection to break into the top 5 biggest opening weekends of the year. This Friday, the list is expected to change, and Scream 7 would exit the top 5 biggest debuts with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hitting the screens. With these current estimates, the He-Ma movie might not break into the top 5, and there is a lower chance that the actual number will be drastically higher than this range.

What is the film about?

The film follows Prince Adam’s return to his home planet, Eternia, to save it and the rest of the universe from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe will be released on June 5.

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