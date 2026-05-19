Project Hail Mary continues its blockbuster box office run in North America. The Ryan Gosling starrer movie is leaving behind several Hollywood giants at the box office in North America and worldwide. The sci-fi movie has now surpassed the domestic haul of Spider-Man: Homecoming with two more comic book giants next in line. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi movie collected $4.04 million at the domestic box office on its ninth three-day weekend. It declined by 38.6% from last weekend despite losing 240 theaters in North America. After 9 weekends, the film’s domestic total has reached $335.0 million. It is tracking to earn between $340 million and $350 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Surpasses Spider-Man: Homecoming at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest numbers for Project Hail Mary, it has already surpassed the domestic haul of Spider-Man: Homecoming. For the unversed, Spider-Man: Homecoming collected $334.9 million at the North American box office in its domestic run. Therefore, Project Hail Mary has surpassed the domestic haul of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie continues its rampage at the domestic box office.

Besides beating Spider-Man: Homecoming, Project Hail Mary is also inches away from surpassing the domestic hauls of Joker and Aquaman. They are also among the comic book giants. For the record, Aquaman collected $335.1 million at the domestic box office. It has already beaten Aquaman on Monday, but the official numbers have not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, Joker has grossed $335.5 million domestically. The Ryan Gosling starrer might have also surpassed that collection on Monday; if not, it will do so today.

More about Project Hail Mary

According to Box Office Mojo, the Andy Weir adaptation is on track to hit the $700 million milestone worldwide. Internationally, the film has collected $333 million, bringing its worldwide total to $ 668.0 million, alongside the $ 335.0 million domestic gross. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary has been released on digital platforms for rent and purchase.

Box office summary of the movie

Domestic – $335.0 million

International – $333.0 million

Worldwide – $668.0 million

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