Project Hail Mary is one of the most well-performing films of the year to date. It has been made available on OTT platforms, yet the film is earning strong box-office numbers in North America. It has now surpassed Oppenheimer’s domestic haul, showing its stronghold. The film has lost a solid number of screens in North America this week as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi movie collected a solid $1.1 million at the box office in North America. It has recorded the 2nd-largest 9th Friday of the year for March releases at the North American box office. It declined by only 30.2% from last Friday, despite losing 217 theaters in North America and so many new releases. It has reached $332 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Oppenheimer’s domestic haul in 57 days

Based on the numbers on Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary has surpassed the domestic haul of Oppenheimer this Friday. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of the filmmaker’s most successful films. Nolan’s Oppenheimer collected $330.1 million at the domestic box office during its run, and it reached the record 595 days, while Project Hail Mary has beaten that total in just 57 days!

More about Project Hail Mary’s box office performance

According to reports, Project Hail Mary is expected to collect $3.5 million to $4.5 million in its 8th three-day weekend. Globally, it will move closer to the $700 million milestone this weekend. Internationally, the film stands at $328.0 million, bringing the worldwide total to $660.05 million cume. The film is available on OTT platforms to rent or purchase.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows a school teacher, Ryland Grace, who awakens aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. It was released on March 20.

Box office summary

Domestic – $332.0 million

International – $328.0 million

Worldwide – $660.0 million

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