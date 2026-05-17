In the Grey, starring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal, has underperformed at the box office in North America. It is not expected to survive in the sea of mega hits. The film is headed for a disastrous debut this weekend, another miss in Cavill’s career, and his streak of flop movies will continue, it seems. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Initially, Lionsgate acquired the North American distribution rights for the film, with a 2025 release slated. However, due to faulty post-production, it was delayed, and following Guy Ritchie’s previous box-office failures, Lionsgate decided to drop it, giving the rights back to Black Bear. It was a wise decision indeed!

In the Grey’s box office collection on Friday, the opening day in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Guy Ritchie’s film In the Grey opened poorly at the box office in North America. The Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer collected just $1.1 million on its opening day at the North American box office. It failed to land a spot in the domestic top 5, debuting at #6. It was released across 2,018 theaters and collected an average of $564 per theater in North America.

How much is the film expected to collect on its opening weekend?

According to media reports, Guy Ritchie‘s film will be lucky to cross $3 million in its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It will not be able to perform at all at the domestic box office due to the strong dominance of Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Guy Ritchie’s last film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, also features Henry Cavill in the lead role and was a box-office failure. The flop streak for this director-actor duo will continue with this latest release, it seems. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare opened with $8.9 million in gross, but In the Grey is expected to be worse. The 2024 action movie grossed only $20.5 million during its domestic run.

What is the plot of In the Grey?

The film follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the shadows. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, they’re sent to take it back-an impossible heist that erupts into a deadly game of strategy, deception, and survival. Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza Gonzalez starrer In the Grey was released in the theaters on May 14.

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