Henry Cavill’s & Jake Gyllenhaal’s Impressive Filmography

Hollywood actors Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal have both appeared in several popular films. Henry Cavill has previously starred in multiple DCEU hits, including Man of Steel and Justice League, as well as Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. While Jake Gyllenhaal has starred in films like Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. And fans are now eagerly awaiting their upcoming collaboration—the action thriller In The Grey, slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on May 15, 2026.

In The Grey – Domestic Weekend Projection

The Guy Ritchie-directed feature is projected to earn between $4 million and $7 million during its opening weekend in North America, according to a recent industry estimate from Box Office Pro. Let’s take a look at how much In The Grey would need to earn globally to become the highest-grossing Hollywood pure action movie (live-action) of 2026 so far at the worldwide box office.

Highest-Grossing Hollywood Action Film of 2026 (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, the highest-grossing Hollywood action movie (live-action) released in 2026 so far is the Jason Statham starrer Shelter. That film earned $54.1 million worldwide, according to data from Box Office Mojo. So, to become the top-grossing pure action movie of the year, In The Grey currently needs to earn at least $54.1 million globally.

What The Numbers Indicate

Considering that Shelter opened to $5.5 million domestically, and the upcoming Guy Ritchie film is tracking for a $4-7 million domestic opening, In The Grey has the potential to realistically achieve this target. However, that would depend on whether it delivers a solid opening weekend, strong international support, and positive word of mouth. The final verdict will become clear only after its theatrical release on May 15.

What Is In The Grey All About?

Written & Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows a secret team of highly skilled operatives who are enlisted for a high-stakes mission to retrieve a billion-dollar fortune from a ruthless despot. It features Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens, and Rosamund Pike.

In The Grey – Official Trailer

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