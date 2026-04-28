The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in theaters on Friday, and its opening-weekend projections still look hopeful. It could even challenge Project Hail Mary and Michael’s outstanding opening weekends at the box office in North America. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, thanks to its nostalgia factor. The fans are dying to see the OG cast together in this sequel and are expected to do wonders at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is releasing one week after Michael, which opened with stellar numbers. It almost hit $100 million on its opening weekend in North America. The comedy drama featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci is high on the buzz, and the promotions are on point. The film is expected to rule the box office, challenging Michael’s dominance, especially in North America.

How much is the sequel tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

According to media reports, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is tracking to earn between $80 million and $100 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is way more than the original movie’s $27.5 million debut weekend collection. This comfortably places the film in a safe zone, at least to get a significant boost on its debut weekend.

Could challenge Michael’s stellar opening weekend

Michael rewrote history at the box office for biopics in North America. It collected $97.2 million on its debut weekend at the domestic box office. Now, if The Devil Wears Prada 2 lands at the higher end of the projected range, it has a shot at surpassing Michael’s debut collection and setting the biggest opening weekend of the year to date for live-action. It would also beat Project Hail Mary‘s $80.5 million domestic debut.

What is the plot of the film?

Directed by David Frankel, the film follows Andy Sachs’ return to Runway as Miranda Priestly navigates a new media landscape and Runway’s position within it. They reconnect with another former assistant, Emily, who is now the head of a luxury brand with funding that could ensure Runway’s survival. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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