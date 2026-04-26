Anne Hathaway starrer Mother Mary is a thriller drama by A24, which is not to be found among the more trending movies at the cinemas. The film had a modest budget, but given its underwhelming run, it is hard to tell whether it will be able to recover it. We will conduct a detailed analysis of the film’s budget and break-even points. Keep scrolling for the deets.

David Lowery directed the film, and it features a strong cast comprising Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. The critics gave it 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience isn’t giving it much love, with ratings at 55%. The critics’ consensus reads, “Anne Hathaway acquits herself well as a believable pop star in Mother Mary, a modish psychodrama that can be frustratingly obtuse but has style to spare.”

Mother Mary at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Mother Mary was released last weekend in 5 theaters. It collected $168k on its opening weekend in North America. The exhibitors increased the number of screens on Friday and are now running in 1,103 theaters in North America. The film jumped by 679% from last Friday, collecting $550k on its second Friday. It collected $1.3 million on its second three-day weekend after the expansion.

Internationally, the A24 movie collected just $18k on its opening weekend. In addition to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.32 million. It finally crossed the $1 million mark worldwide. It might be due to the lack of promotion and no buzz. Also, it is not a mainstream Hollywood movie but an Indie feature.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $1.3 million

International – $18k

Worldwide – $1.32 million

Can Mother Mary recover its budget at the box office?

According to reports, Mother Mary was made on a $20 million budget. The film’s rich visuals led a media house to mistakenly report its production cost as $100 million, but it is nowhere near that. However, the film is struggling at the box office. With the wider release this weekend, it might pick up pace and at least break even. But Michael has also been released in cinemas, and it will overshadow the Anne Hathaway starrer. Competing against the other giants is also challenging for it. So, for now, I believe, Mother Mary needs a really strong word of mouth to earn its modest budget.

What is the film about?

The film follows a pop star whose reunion with her former costume designer forces her to confront her past. Mother Mary was widely released on April 24.

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