Mortal Kombat II, the fourth installment in the live-action Mortal Kombat franchise, which is based on the popular video game series, is set to be released in U.S. theaters on May 8, 2026. Keeping in mind the current buzz surrounding the upcoming martial arts fantasy film, it looks like the Karl Urban starrer could aim to become the highest-grossing Hollywood action movie of 2026. If the film lives up to the hype, it is expected to surpass the worldwide total of the current top-grossing action title—Jason Statham’s Shelter, which earned $53.8 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Simon McQuoid-directed actioner will be vying for North American screens with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which releases a week earlier on May 1, and Hugh Jackman’s mystery comedy The Sheep Detective, which hits theaters on the same day as the Mortal Kombat sequel. However, since it belongs to a different genre, it won’t directly overlap with the target audience. That said, box office competition will still exist.

The Chinese martial arts action film Blades of the Guardians, released earlier this year, performed well at the global box office. With that in mind, let’s find out what Mortal Kombat II would need to earn to surpass its worldwide total.

Let’s take a look at how Blades of the Guardians has performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Blades of the Guardians – Box Office Summary

North America: $1.6 million

International: $201.8 million

Worldwide: $203.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that for Mortal Kombat II to outgross Blades of the Guardians’ worldwide earnings, it must earn at least $203.4 million globally. According to a recent industry estimate by Deadline, the Karl Urban-starrer is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million domestically in its opening weekend. The previous film, released in 2021, had a near 50-50 domestic-international split, according to Box Office Mojo. If the sequel follows a similar pattern, it could potentially deliver an $80-100 million global opening weekend.

However, to cross the $200 million worldwide mark and to outgross Blades of the Guardians, Mortal Kombat II must also maintain momentum beyond its opening weekend for at least 3-4 weeks after its release. The final verdict should become clear only after its release on May 8.

What’s The Plot Of Mortal Kombat II?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: You, Me & Tuscany Worldwide Box Office: Recoups Budget & Inches Away From Beating Glen Powell’s How To Make A Killing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News