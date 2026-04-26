Michael is defying the negative to mixed reviews from the critics, as the audience is clearly supporting the King of Pop’s biopic at the box office. The film has already reached close to $95 million at the North American box office. It has beaten Oppenheimer’s Friday opening-day gross and is poised to record the biggest biopic debut ever at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has registered the best opening day at the domestic box office for Lionsgate since 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, the best one post-COVID for the studio. Debutant Jaafar Jackson is the star of the film, embodying MJ’s moves, expressions, and voice so perfectly; it’s a really commendable job, and it’s reflected in the film’s box office numbers. It has the potential to set a new box-office record for biopics during its glorious theatrical run.

Michael’s opening day collection in North America

According to Deadline‘s report, Michael has collected a solid $39.5 million, including $12.6 million from previews on its opening day in North America. It is the biggest ever for a biopic, crushing Oppenheimer’s $33 million opening-day gross. It is also the biggest opening day of 2026, beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $34.5 million. It is also the 6th-largest opening day ever for April releases, beating Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s $36.9 million.

Michael eyes a massive $100 million opening weekend in North America

It has also been reported that the film is now expected to open around $95 million at the North American box office, with a strong chance of reaching the $100 million milestone. If it manages to hit the mark in its debut weekend, it would become the second biggest opening of 2026 after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which debuted with $131 million. It will also be the biggest debut ever for a biopic. This would crush the industry’s $65 million to $70 million projections.

Internationally, the film has already crossed $100 million, having collected $11.4 million across 82 markets. Therefore, the film has already crossed $150.8 million worldwide and is expected to debut with a global collection of $200 million+. It is the biggest opening among Antoine Fuqua’s movies. Jaafar Jackson led Michael movie follows Michael Jackson’s childhood and his rise to fame ultimately his exit from Jackson 5. The film was released worldwide on April 24.

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