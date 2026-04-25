Michael has become one of the most appreciated biopics of this year. Blending in cinema’s magic and perfectly depicting the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, the film has left the audience in tears of surprise. However, the way it concludes has made many wonder if the film will get a sequel. Why is everybody talking about a second entry of Michael? Let’s discuss below.

Michael is a film that has brought together some of the great actors in Hollywood. With Colman Domingo donning the role of Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, you can even enjoy the presence of Miles Teller, who plays John Branca. Meanwhile, the lead is being portrayed by the They Don’t Really Care About Us singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

Before we move forward, we would like to tell you that the further content contains spoilers for Michael, so this is your chance to watch the movie first.

Does Michael Set Up A Sequel?

Michael is a biopic that depicts the life of the King of Pop. While it covers most of Michael Jackson’s early days, when he was young and enthusiastic as part of the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, the way Michael ends has raised many questions.

Towards the conclusion, we see Michael Jackson embark on his solo musical journey, leaving behind the days when he was part of the family band. Meanwhile, it is also shown that he breaks away from the allegedly tormenting and abusive father, Joe Jackson. Mihael then becomes a big star in the pop music industry.

The Ending Jumps Ahead—But Leaves His Solo Era Untold

We also see Michael at the end of The Victory Tour with his brothers, suggesting that, from there, he will officially enter a life in which he pursues a musical career alone. The film’s end then shows Michael Jackson performing at Wembley Stadium during his highly acclaimed 1988 Bad Tour, and then a time jump directly shows that he has become a super-successful artist.

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However, it should be noted that his solo journey is not shown in the film, and before the biopic officially concludes, the screen is filled with three words, reading “The story continues…”

This has excited many fans, who think the movie may get a sequel. Meanwhile, as Michael Jackson’s solo career was not covered in the film, it may be depicted in the next entry. The fans of the King of Pop loved the way the biopic in question covered everything around his younger days; however, they still wish to see what exactly happened when he set foot onto his solo journey, which again points towards a sequel that will depict the heavily regarded tracks that Michael Jackson went on to release.

More About Michael

Michael is a biopic directed by Antoine Faqua. The helmer has previously directed box office hits, such as The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw, and more. The screenplay has been penned by John Logan, who has previously worked on outings such as Penny Dreadful, Genius, Rango, Skyfall, The Aviator, Hugo, and Specter.

Besides Jaafar Jackson, Teller, and Domingo, the film also stars Kat Graham, Juliano Vadi, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Nia Long, and others.

Michael Trailer

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