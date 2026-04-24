Michael released in theaters last weekend, and the response among critics was divisive, to say the least. The film follows the life and career of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, but stops short of addressing the highly controversial allegations against him later in his career. However, despite what the critics say, audiences seem to have warmed up to the film considerably, given that it has set a record for the highest audience-rated biopic on the website.

Michael Surpasses Elvis’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Rating

Prior to Michael’s release, the record-holder for the highest audience-rated biopic on the site was 2022’s Elvis, with a 94% rating. Michael has since surpassed that with a 96% audience rating. However, when taking critic scores into account, Elvis comes out on top with its “Fresh” 77% rating compared to Michael’s “Rotten” 40% rating. This indicates a significant divide between critics and audiences in Michael’s case.

The Michael biopic has been a controversial project since its very announcement, thanks in large part to the immense controversy the King of Pop faced during the later years of his career, which the film does not address. While the critical consensus claims the film lacked any genuine insight into Michael Jackson’s life, the audience reviews were far more forgiving.

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One user admitted that the film did not teach them anything new about the pop icon, but still considered the film to be immensely entertaining and praised Jafar Jackson’s portrayal. Another user mentioned that there might be a sequel produced down the line and said they were looking forward to it.

The divide between Michael’s critical and audience reception could also be an indicator of the King of Pop’s lasting popularity, despite the controversies that have dogged him. Despite the biopic being criticized by certain critics for what they perceive as a shallow story, revisiting the King of Pop’s greatest hits and early career trajectory clearly has its appeal to the moviegoing public.

Michael: Tracing The Pop Icon’s Early Career

The Michael biopic focuses on the early career of the King of Pop, from his start with the Jackson 5 to his breakout solo career with the 1980s blockbuster albums, Thriller and Bad.

Michael Jackson was the third youngest child of Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson and a native of Gary, Indiana. His brothers were Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Randy, and his sisters were Rebbie, LaToya, and Janet. Michael would eventually become a part of the Jackson 5 with Marlon, Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine, but he had a difficult relationship with his father, whom he accused of physical and emotional abuse.

This difficult father-son relationship forms the central conflict of the Michael biopic, with Michael Jackson struggling with a litany of self-esteem issues stemming from his upbringing, even as his father’s showbiz ambitions propel him into stardom. The climax of the film sees Michael come into his own as a solo artist, with his iconic albums produced with Quincy Jones propelling him into far greater fame and acclaim than anything he achieved while under his father’s thumb.

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