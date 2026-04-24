The romantic fantasy film, Practical Magic, was released in theaters in 1998. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles, it received mixed reviews from critics at that time. However, later, the film gained a cult following among cinephiles. Made on a reported budget of $75 million, the Griffin Dunne-directed feature grossed $94.4 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. These figures suggest that the first film wasn’t able to cross its estimated box office break-even point of $187.5 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

And now, its sequel, Practical Magic 2, is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on September 11, 2026. Based on Alice Hoffman’s 2021 book The Book of Magic, the film will aim not only to surpass its predecessor at the worldwide box office but also to generate a theatrical surplus. Now, let’s take a look at how much the sequel would need to earn to outgross the last theatrical release starring Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman’s Last Theatrical Release

The veteran Hollywood actress, Nicole Kidman, was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 erotic thriller, Babygirl. That film received positive reviews from critics and performed well in theaters relative to its budget. Here’s what it earned at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Babygirl – Box Office Summary (Source)

North America: $28.2 million

International: $36.5 million

Worldwide: $64.7 million

The above figures suggest that for Practical Magic 2 to surpass the global earnings of Babygirl, it would need to earn at least $64.7 million worldwide. Considering the buzz surrounding the film and the star-studded cast, it appears that crossing that figure would not be challenging for the fantasy sequel. However, it would depend on a solid opening weekend, strong support from international markets, and steady weekday and weekend holds, especially in the first 3-4 weeks following its release. The film’s final box office verdict will become clear only after it releases in theaters on September 11.

What Is Practical Magic 2 All About?

Directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (Bird Box), the romantic fantasy sequel takes place 25 years after the events shown in the first film. The story revolves around how Sally’s (Sandra Bullock) older daughter discovers the family’s dark secrets, which leads to a crisis within the Owens family. Now, sisters Sally and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), along with their family, must reunite to finally get rid of the curse.

Practical Magic 2 – Official Teaser

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