Pixar’s critically acclaimed animated film Hoppers is on the verge of completing seven weeks in theaters. After breaking several box office records, the sci-fi comedy currently ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing title of 2026 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. However, it appears unlikely that the film will be able to retain that spot for long, as Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has arrived in theaters and could deliver a $150 million+ global debut, potentially overtaking Hoppers in the coming weeks. As of now, the animated film is also among the top 500 all-time highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office.

After opening to $45.3 million domestically across 4,000 North American locations, Hoppers recently added another $3 million over the April 17-19 weekend, a 26.8% drop from the previous weekend (April 10-12). It collected an additional $0.5 million on Monday and Tuesday, taking its cumulative domestic earnings to $161.9 million. Combined with its $206 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $367.9 million.

As it continues its theatrical run, the Daniel Chong-directed feature has recently outgrossed the 2019 DC superhero movie, Shazam!, which earned $367.8 million worldwide. And now, it is closing in on the global earnings of Chris Evans’ 2011 MCU hit Captain America: The First Avenger. Read on to find out how much more Hoppers needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Hoppers vs. Captain America: The First Avenger – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $161.9 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $367.9 million

Captain America: The First Avenger – Box Office Summary

North America: $176.7 million

International: $193.9 million

Worldwide: $370.6 million

The above figures suggest that although Hoppers is still behind the superhero film’s North American total by around $14.8 million, the gap at the worldwide box office is much narrower. As of now, Hoppers still needs to earn another $2.7 million to overtake The First Avenger’s worldwide total.

Assuming the animated film registers a 25-30% drop on the April 24-26 weekend compared to the previous weekend, it could collect an additional $2.1-2.25 million domestically. If it covers the remaining gap in the next few days, Hoppers has a realistic chance to outgross Captain America: The First Avenger worldwide during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Trailer

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