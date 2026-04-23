Martial arts fantasy action film Mortal Kombat II, starring Karl Urban, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on May 8, 2026. It’s the fourth installment in the live-action Mortal Kombat film series, which is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. To date, the highest-grossing entry in the franchise is the original 1995 film, which earned $122.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Let’s see whether the upcoming film can outgross it at the global box office.

Mortal Kombat II was made on a reported budget of $68 million, as per Screen Rant. So, it needs to earn an estimated $170 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. While it remains to be seen whether it can achieve that key box office milestone, let’s find out what it needs to earn worldwide to outgross the highest-grossing entry in the Karate Kid franchise.

Highest-Grossing Karate Kid Movie

The most recent film in the martial arts franchise is Karate Kid: Legends (2025), which featured Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. That film grossed $117.1 million worldwide. However, the top-grossing installment is the 2010 remake, The Karate Kid, which starred Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan in the lead roles and earned $359.1 million globally.

What It Means For Mortal Kombat II

For Mortal Kombat II to beat the highest-grossing Karate Kid movie, it must earn at least $359.1 million at the worldwide box office. According to a recent industry estimate by Deadline, the film is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million domestically in its opening weekend.

In comparison, The Karate Kid (2010) opened to $55.7 million domestically and went on to gross $176.6 million in North America, delivering a multiplier of around 3.17x. Assuming that Mortal Kombat II follows a similar graph, it could potentially finish with a domestic total between $127 million and $159 million.

The figures and calculations above indicate that even if the Mortal Kombat sequel meets its projected opening and earns roughly equal amounts from international markets, surpassing the worldwide total of The Karate Kid (2010) still appears to be a difficult task. However, the final verdict should be clear after its theatrical release on May 8.

What’s The Plot Of Mortal Kombat II?

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film is expected to focus on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favorite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Official Trailer

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