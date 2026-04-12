Mortal Kombat II, the fourth installment in the live-action Mortal Kombat film series, starring The Boys star Karl Urban, is set to hit the big screen on May 8, 2026. The first film, which was released in 1995, grossed $122.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The next two entries, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) and the 2021 reboot, earned $51.4 million and $84.4 million, respectively. So, all eyes are now on whether the upcoming martial arts fantasy sequel will be able to surpass its predecessors or not.

Early industry estimates from Box Office Theory suggest that Mortal Kombat II is projected to earn at least $40 million during its three-day opening weekend in North America. If it lives up to its projected domestic opening figure and maintains steady legs internationally, it could be well-positioned to surpass the first film’s global earnings and become the highest-grossing entry in the martial arts action franchise. While it remains to be seen if it achieves that target, let’s find out how much Mortal Kombat II must earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Mortal Kombat II – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

According to Screen Rant, the sequel was produced on an estimated budget of $68 million. This implies that it needs to earn approximately $170 million to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

To surpass this key box-office benchmark, Mortal Kombat II would need to deliver a solid domestic opening, followed by steady weekday and weekend holds for at least 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release. Given the buzz around it and a sufficient theatrical window, it seems to have the potential to achieve that target. However, the final outcome will become clearer only after its release on May 8.

In comparison, the 2021 reboot was made on a budget of $55 million, according to Variety, and made $84.4 million worldwide. This means it needed to earn $137.5 million globally, but it fell short of its theatrical break-even point by roughly $53.1 million. That said, it is worth noting that the 2021 film was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

What’s Mortal Kombat II All About

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film focuses on how Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and fan-favourite champions are pitted against one another to ultimately defeat Shao Kahn and his brutal warriors. It also features Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Tati Gabrielle, among other cast members.

Mortal Kombat II – Official Trailer

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