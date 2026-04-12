In the post-pandemic landscape, audiences have become more comfortable watching light-hearted rom-coms at home. As a result, it has become more difficult to attract moviegoers to theaters in large numbers than in the pre-streaming era. Even in such a situation, films like Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights and Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, Reminders of Him, have performed well at the box office in 2026. Speaking about the latter, the Vanessa Caswill-directed romantic drama is on the verge of completing one month in U.S. theaters.

After opening to $18 million across 3,402 North American locations, Reminders of Him added $2.5 million over the April 3-6 Easter weekend, followed by an additional $1.1 million from Tuesday to Friday (April 7-10). This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $46.8 million. With $34.1 million in overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $80.9 million.

Let’s take a look at the domestic and global box office performance of Reminders of Him according to Box Office Mojo data:

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.8 million

International: $34.1 million

Worldwide: $80.9 million

Although it currently ranks among the top 15 titles released in 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart, Reminders of Him has now entered the later stages of its theatrical run and will be aiming to surpass three key box office milestones at the domestic and global box office. Read on to find out what they are.

Milestone No.1 – $50 Million Domestic Total

With a current domestic haul of $46.8 million, the romantic film starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers is around $3.2 million short of reaching the $50 million benchmark at the North American box office. If the film maintains steady weekday and weekend holds for the next 2-3 weeks, it still has a chance of achieving that target.

Milestone No.2 – $100 Million Global Haul

At the time of writing, Reminders of Him has earned $80.9 million so far at the global box office. This means it’s currently short of roughly $19.1 million to achieve the $100 million worldwide mark. Given its current pace and stage in its theatrical run, it appears unlikely to surpass this box-office benchmark during its ongoing run.

Milestone No.3 – Regretting You’s Worldwide Total

Regretting You, Colleen Hoover’s previous adaptation, which was released in 2025, earned $90.5 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. This indicates that Reminders of Him needs to earn another $9.6 million. Although surpassing that figure appears difficult at the moment, it will be interesting to see how close it can get to the 2025 film in worldwide earnings.

Bottom Line

Based on the above figures, Reminders of Him has a realistic chance of achieving the first box milestone. Moreover, while achieving the second milestone seems challenging for the romantic drama, it remains to be seen how close it can come to the third milestone. The final box office verdict should become clearer in the next few weeks.

What’s The Plot Reminders of Him?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Trailer

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