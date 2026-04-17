Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, Reminders of Him, is on the verge of completing five weeks in theaters. Despite having entered the later stages of its theatrical run, it’s still among the top ten titles at the domestic box office and was playing in over 1,400 North American locations as of April 15, when it added another $72k to its domestic tally. After opening to $18 million in North America, the Vanessa Caswill-directed romantic drama has grossed $47.7 million domestically and $84.5 million worldwide.

Reminders of Him Nears The $50 Million Domestic Mark

Although it remains to be seen if it can still reach the $50 million domestic mark, surpassing the $100 million global milestone now appears to be out of reach. As of now, Reminders of Him ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2026 globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart, trailing just behind Sam Raimi’s Send Help ($94 million).

Now, let’s take a closer look at how Reminders of Him compares with Colleen Hoover’s earlier on-screen adaptation, Regretting You, and which film has generated more surplus at the box office over its estimated break-even point.

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $47.7 million

International: $36.8 million

Worldwide: $84.5 million

In comparison, Regretting You, which was released in 2025, earned $90.5 million globally. This indicates that Reminders of Him needs to earn another $6 million to outgross the 2025 film, a target that appears difficult to achieve at this stage. That said, let’s find out which film has earned more theatrical surplus.

Reminders of Him vs. Regretting You – Budget, Break-Even & Theatrical Surplus

Reminders of Him was made on an estimated budget of $25 million, and Regretting You was produced on a $30 million budget. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the former needed approximately $62.5 million to break even, and the latter required around $75 million worldwide.

Based on current box office figures, Reminders of Him has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of about $22 million. In comparison, Regretting You has earned roughly $15.5 million surplus over break-even. So, despite lagging in overall worldwide collections, Reminders of Him has generated more surplus at the box office.

What’s The Plot Reminders of Him?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Official Trailer

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