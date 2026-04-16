When James Cameron’s The Terminator was released in 1984, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer became an instant hit among fans and set a benchmark in the sci-fi action genre. That film earned $78.4 million worldwide against a $6.4 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo. Its sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, was mounted on a much bigger scale and went on to gross $517.8 million at the global box office, becoming the top-grossing film of 1991.

For those who haven’t been able to watch the film on the big screen, there’s good news. Studio Canal recently announced that Terminator 2 will return to theaters this year to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Ahead of its theatrical re-release, the blockbuster sci-fi actioner aims to surpass the domestic earnings of the 2013 MCU superhero movie Thor: The Dark World. Keep reading to find out how much more the Terminator sequel must earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day vs. Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $205.9 million

International: $311.9 million

Worldwide: $517.8 million

Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Summary

North America: $206.4 million

International: $438.4 million

Worldwide: $644.8 million

Based on the above figures, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is currently behind Thor: The Dark World by around $0.5 million in terms of domestic earnings. If the James Cameron-directed sequel generates enough buzz and attracts the franchise’s loyal fanbase and the current-generation moviegoers, it could close this gap and overtake the superhero film’s North American total during its upcoming re-release. However, the final outcome will only become clear after it re-releases in theaters later this year.

What’s The Plot of Terminator 2: Judgment Day?

Set years after the first film, the sequel follows a reprogrammed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who arrives in the present timeline to protect young John Connor, the future leader of humanity. But a new, more advanced liquid-metal T-1000 is sent to kill the boy. Alongside John and his mother, Sarah, the Terminator must fight to stop the unstoppable machine and prevent a future ruled by Skynet.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Trailer

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