Robert Pattinson and Zendaya starrer The Drama has achieved a solid feat at the domestic box office in just ten days. The movie is earning strong numbers at the box office in North America, and with that, it is expected to break into A24’s top 5 domestic grossers very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The romantic comedy is unhinged by You, Me & Tuscany, another rom-com. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s combined star power fuels its stellar box office run. The modestly budgeted film still has a long way to go financially. However, beating Marty Supreme as A24’s highest-grossing film in North America is out of the discussion.

How much has the Drama collected so far at the domestic box office?

Based on the latest numbers provided by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, The Drama is unstoppable at the box office in North America. It collected the 3rd-largest second Tuesday discount day in A24’s history. The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer rom-com collected $1.4 million on its second discounted Tuesday at the domestic box office.

The film declined 46.6% from last Tuesday and is just behind Marty Supreme‘s $2.1 million second Tuesday gross, but is on par with Civil War’s $1.4 million. After its second Tuesday, the rom-com’s domestic total is $33.2 million. It is on track to reach $50 million at the domestic box office.

Breaks into A24’s top 10 domestic grossers of all time

According to Collider‘s report, The Drama has entered the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films in A24’s history. It has reportedly surpassed Babygirl’s domestic haul to achieve this amazing feat. It is an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman. It received positive reviews and became a box-office success. The thriller grossed $28.2 million domestically during its theatrical run. The Zendaya starrer has surpassed that total to become the 10th-highest-grossing A24 movie at the North American box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing A24 movies in North America

Marty Supreme — $96 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $77 million Civil War — $68 million Uncut Gems — $50 million Lady Bird — $49 million Talk to Me — $48 million Hereditary — $44 million Materialists — $36 million The Iron Claw — $35 million The Drama – $33.2 million

It is tracking to earn between $50 million and $60 million in its domestic run. The film will thus rank among A24’s top 5 North American grossers. The Drama was released on April 3.

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