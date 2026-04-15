Projected Domestic Opening

Lee Cronin’s previous directorial effort was the 2023 supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise, which earned critical acclaim and became the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. That film opened to $24.5 million domestically, as per Box Office Mojo, and went on to gross $147.1 million worldwide.

The Irish filmmaker is now gearing up for his next project, The Mummy, a reimagining of the iconic franchise. It is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. According to industry estimates via Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $15 million and $20 million in its opening weekend in North America.

Last Four Mummy Films – Box Office Performance

While Brendan Fraser’s 1999 film The Mummy earned $417.6 million worldwide, its sequels, The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), grossed $433 million and $403.4 million, respectively, according to Box Office Mojo. On the other hand, Tom Cruise’s 2017 reboot collected $409.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Although it appears to be highly unlikely for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy to match the global benchmarks set by these films, let’s take a look at how much it needs to earn worldwide to surpass the total of the 2002 spin-off The Scorpion King, which starred Dwayne Johnson in the lead.

First, let’s take a look at how the 2002 film performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Scorpion King – Box Office Summary

North America: $91 million

International: $87.8 million

Worldwide: $178.8 million

What The Numbers Indicate

These figures suggest that to outgross The Scorpion King’s worldwide total, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, will need to earn at least $178.8 million globally. The 2002 film opened to $36.1 million domestically, whereas The Mummy is currently tracking for a $15-20 million opening weekend in North America, which is lower than the spin-off’s domestic debut.

Considering this gap, matching the worldwide earnings of the Dwayne Johnson starrer is a challenging task for the upcoming horror film. However, the picture will become clearer only after the film hits theaters on April 17.

What Is The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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