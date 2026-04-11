For nearly a century, The Mummy has been perhaps one of horror’s most enduring monsters to exist. But Lee Cronin’s upcoming reimagining looks less like a dusty tomb adventure and more like something much more personal and horrifying. Forget treasure hunters and ancient curses in Egyptian ruins. This time, the horror starts at home.

From a director who transformed a Los Angeles apartment building into a bloody nightmare in Evil Dead Rise, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is emerging as a chilling family horror movie rooted in sorrow, loss, and the terror of regaining what was once taken away. And, if initial responses are any indication, this can perhaps be one of the most unsettling horror movies of 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (@leecroninsthemummy)

The Mummy Release Date: When Is It Hitting Theaters?

The movie is set for its official theatrical and IMAX release on April 17, 2026, with select international markets starting screenings on April 15. With Warner Bros. backing the release as a major theatrical horror movie, indicating great faith in the way Cronin reinvented the franchise. It is the same path that made Evil Dead Rise a surprise box-office hit, and the fact that Cronin is gaining more and more recognition in genre films only adds to the hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (@leecroninsthemummy)

The Mummy Plot: A Family Horror With a Dark Twist

What makes this reboot most intriguing is its radical shift in the franchise’s tone. Rather than globetrotting action, the story revolves around Charlie Cannon, a reporter, and his wife, Larissa, and their young daughter, Katie, who disappears into the desert.

Eight years later, she suddenly returns. What is meant to be a miracle reunion turns out to be so much darker. As the official synopsis puts it, Katie’s return turns into “a living nightmare.” That premise itself implies that Cronin is driving toward the ideas of grief, guilt, trauma, and horror of false hope.

Recent interviews have added even more intrigue, with Cronin calling the film more of a maze than the relentless pace of Evil Dead Rise. He has hinted at a psychological framework with a hard-boiled streak of detective, suggesting mystery and emotional malaise as motivators for the film as much as jump scares are.

Lee Cronin wanted to make another Evil Dead, Blumhouse had unused ideas from the scrapped Exorcist trilogy, and thus the mess that The Mummy (2026) is was born! Convoluted, way too long, and just not scary at all. You’d die if you took a shot every time a split diopter is used. pic.twitter.com/izx8qt6pxZ — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) April 10, 2026

The Mummy Cast: Who Stars In Lee Cronin’s Reboot?

The ensemble unites credibility and the emotional range of the genre. Jack Reynor stars as Charlie Cannon, the protagonist, with Laia Costa as Larissa and Natalie Grace as Katie Cannon. Other major cast members include May Calamawy, Verónica Falcón as Carmen, May Elghety, Shylo Molina as Sebastián Cannon, Billie Roy as Maud Cannon, and Hayat Kamille as the Magician

Early reviews are especially strong around Natalie Grace’s performance, with critics describing it as chilling and deeply unsettling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (@leecroninsthemummy)

The Mummy: Critics’ Early Reactions

Initial responses for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy are highly positive. Critics who attended advance screenings described the film as “unrelenting,” “squirm-inducing,” and a “freaky-as-f*** creepshow.” Such early buzz is important.

It suggests Cronin may have done what most reboots did not achieve: paying tribute to the mythology, but creating something new. This isn’t nostalgia horror. It resembles the grief, horror, body horror, and domestic terror bundled up in the flesh of one of the oldest monsters of cinema. And that makes it much more interesting.

#LeeCroninsTheMummy goes hard. It does not hold back. A freaky-as-fuck creepshow. Scary, scream-worthy & squirm-inducing. Natalie Grace is the MVP in a Linda Blair-inspired performance. A buffet of split diopter shots. @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/BWmxciSYxY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 10, 2026

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Worldwide Box Office: Can It Crack The Top 3 Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News