Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is currently tracking to become the first live-action release of 2026 to reach $100 million during its opening weekend in North America, according to a recent industry estimate from Global Box Office. Not just that, it could even become the first music biopic to potentially reach the $1 billion mark globally. However, the verdict should become clearer only after the film’s release.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing music biopics of all time in worldwide earnings and find out which one among them delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Music Biopics – Budgets & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the top five highest-grossing music biopics so far at the global box office, along with their estimated budgets and worldwide earnings, according to Box Office Mojo earnings data.

1. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Budget: $52 million

Worldwide Earnings: $910.8 million

2. Elvis (2022)

Budget: $85 million

Worldwide Earnings: $288.7 million

3. Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Budget: $28 million

Worldwide Earnings: $201.6 million

4. Rocketman (2019)

Budget: $40 million

Worldwide Earnings: $195.3 million

5. Walk the Line (2005)

Budget: $28 million

Worldwide Earnings: $186.8 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing music biopics ranked according to their earnings-to-budget ratios:

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): 17.52x Straight Outta Compton (2015): 7.20x Walk the Line (2005): 6.67x Rocketman (2019): 4.88x Elvis (2022): 3.40x

Based on the figures and calculations above, Bohemian Rhapsody, which was based on the life of Freddie Mercury, is the film that delivered the highest return on budget among the top five music biopics. It is followed by Straight Outta Compton, which chronicled the rise and fall of the hip-hop group N.W.A., and Walk the Line, which chronicled the journey of country music legend Johnny Cash.

What It Means For Michael

For the upcoming film Michael, which carries an estimated $155 million production budget, to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody’s 17.52x earnings-to-budget performance, it would need to earn a whopping $2.7 billion worldwide. Although the Jaafar Jackson-starrer film has the potential to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul, it seems virtually impossible to outperform its earnings-to-budget ratio.

What’s Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It ostensibly focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Beast Worldwide Box Office: Can Russell Crowe’s MMA Drama Outgross Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News