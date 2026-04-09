Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is set to hit theaters via Lionsgate in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. Considering the King of Pop’s massive global popularity, the film, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead, is expected to attract audiences to theaters in large numbers. Made on a reported budget of around $155 million, Michael would need to earn around $387.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Eyes a $100 Million Domestic Opening

Given the immense buzz surrounding the film, Michael is expected to comfortably surpass the theatrical break-even threshold and could even become the first musical biopic to reach the $1 billion mark globally. Moreover, according to a recent industry estimate from Global Box Office, Michael is currently tracking to become the first live-action release of 2026 to hit the $100 million mark during its opening weekend in North America.

If it achieves that target, it will not only surpass Project Hail Mary’s massive $80.5 million opening but also set a new record for the biggest domestic debut for a musical biopic. As of now, that record is held by the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, which opened to an impressive $60.2 million. It remains to be seen how many box office records Michael can ultimately break.

The Worldwide Total Michael Needs To Secure a Sequel

Ahead of Michael’s theatrical release, discussions about a potential sequel are reportedly underway. However, for the sequel to be officially greenlit, the first film must reach a major box-office milestone. According to a report by Variety, Michael needs to earn at least $700 million worldwide for a second film to be greenlit.

Whether it can reach that figure will depend on its domestic opening, support from international markets, and its weekday and weekend holds. The film’s overall box office trajectory should become clearer after it hits theaters on April 24.

What’s The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It ostensibly focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Trailer

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