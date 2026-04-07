Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. It features Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is well-known for making films like Training Day, The Equalizer series, and Southpaw. Given Michael Jackson’s global legacy, the film is expected to draw large audiences to theaters. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three major box office records the upcoming biopic will be aiming to surpass, both domestically and worldwide.

1. Biggest Domestic Opening For A Musical Biopic

Several musical biopics have delivered strong domestic openings over the years. The 2015 film Straight Outta Compton currently holds the record with an impressive $60.2 million opening weekend. It is followed by Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), which was based on the life of Freddie Mercury and earned $51.1 million in its opening frame. Moreover, Austin Butler’s Elvis opened to $31.2 million in North America.

Given Michael Jackson’s global popularity, the upcoming film aims to surpass the opening figures of these musical biopics. According to industry estimates, Michael is tracking for a $60 million+ opening in North America, Deadline reports. If it achieves this mark, it could set a new record for the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic.

2. $1 Billion Worldwide Milestone

If the film lives up to its projected domestic opening, performs strongly in overseas markets, and maintains solid holds in the following weeks, it could set its sights on the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Among musical biopics, Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) has come closest to this milestone, and it earned an impressive $910.8 million worldwide. Michael could become the first musical biopic to cross the $1 billion mark globally.

3. Antoine Fuqua’s Highest-Grossing Film Globally

To date, Antoine Fuqua’s highest-grossing film worldwide is the 2004 historical adventure, King Arthur. Starring Clive Owen in the titular role, the film grossed $203.6 million worldwide. Michael is expected to surpass this figure relatively early in its theatrical run, potentially within its first week. If it achieves that, it will become the highest-grossing film of Antoine Fuqua’s directorial career. However, the outcome will only be clear after the film’s release.

What’s Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It ostensibly focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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