Critical Reception & Franchise Record

Scream 7, the seventh installment in the long-running slasher franchise, is set to complete six weeks in theaters. While the Kevin Williamson-directed feature received an underwhelming 31% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating was significantly higher at 75%, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the mixed critical reception, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, surpassing the original Scream’s $173 million global haul. It has also set a new series record, surpassing $200 million worldwide.

Worldwide Total & 2026 Rank

With a current worldwide total of $209.4 million, Scream 7 ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. It is currently just behind Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights, which has grossed $239.5 million globally. While closing that $30.1 million gap now seems unlikely, especially given the film’s already being available on digital platforms, it will be interesting to see where it ultimately lands by the end of its ongoing run.

As it continues its theatrical run, the Neve Campbell-led slasher sequel has recently surpassed several popular titles at the global box office, including Red Dragon (2002), Safe House (2012), and The Fast and the Furious (2001). It is now closing in on the worldwide total of The Others (2001), the iconic psychological horror starring Nicole Kidman, which had a mind-blowing plot twist. Read on to find out how much more Scream 7 needs to earn to surpass it globally.

Scream 7 vs. The Others – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $120.6 million

International: $88.8 million

Worldwide: $209.4 million

The Others – Box Office Summary

North America: $96.6 million

International: $113.5 million

Worldwide: $210 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

These figures show that Scream 7 has already surpassed The Others domestically by a comfortable margin. However, it is still currently behind the Nicole Kidman-led horror classic by approximately $0.6 million at the worldwide box office. Since the film is still playing in several theaters, even modest weekday and weekend earnings could help the slasher sequel potentially outgross The Others during its ongoing run. That said, the final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

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