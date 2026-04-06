They Will Kill You started with disastrous numbers last weekend, and its performance has only gotten worse. It has scored a disappointing second weekend and now finds itself playing catch-up in the horror race. The film’s latest domestic total highlights a huge gap between it and a similar horror comedy, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which is also running in the theaters. Keep scrolling for more.

The Zazie Beetz starrer will need a significant push in the coming days to close the distance and stay competitive. It is on track to cross the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office, and there is not much hope for this horror comedy’s box office run. The R-rated horror flick is going to face the same fate as the Christian Bale starrer The Bride at the box office.

They Will Kill You’s domestic box office collection on its 2nd weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, They Will Kill You collected just $1.9 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It witnessed a sharp 61.3% decline from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. It is even below the 2nd weekend gross of The Bride. In 10 days, the domestic total of the movie stands at $8.8 million.

They Will Kill You vs Ready or Not 2: Here I Come at the domestic box office

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is also not doing very well at the North American box office. Since it’s in the same horror genre as They Will Kill You, it makes sense to compare how both films are performing domestically. Ready or Not 2 collected $1.8 million in its 3rd weekend, down 56.4% from last weekend and losing 920 theaters. Its domestic cume stands at $20.2 million.

Therefore, They Will Kill You needs to earn over $11.4 million more to surpass Ready or Not 2 and come out on top in this horror-comedy showdown. Globally, the gap between the two films is quite large. For the record, They Will Kill You has collected $15.1 million worldwide in ten days. The film was released on March 27.

Box office summary of They Will Kill You

Domestic – $8.7 million

International – $6.4 million

Worldwide – $15.15 million

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