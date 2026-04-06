A24 has mastered the art of turning low-budget horror films into global successes, driven by unique storytelling and strong ideas. From Talk to Me to The Lighthouse, the studio has consistently delivered high returns on small investments. Now, attention shifts to Backrooms, the upcoming A24 horror film directed by Kane Parsons, which will release on May 29, 2026, and could continue A24’s impressive track record.

Here’s a look at the top 5 A24 horror films, ranked by worldwide box office, that turned low budgets into massive global success:

1. Talk to Me (2022)

Director: Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou

Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Budget: $4.2 million

$4.2 million Worldwide Box Office : $91.94 million (21.6× return)

: $91.94 million (21.6× return) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Mia (Sophie Wilde) and her friends discover a mysterious hand that allows them to talk to spirits when they come in contact. What starts as fun and thrill soon turns dangerous when Mia goes beyond the limits, which brings dangerous supernatural forces into Mia’s life.

2. Hereditary (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Budget: $10 million

$10 million Worldwide Box Office : $80.86 million (8.1× return)

: $80.86 million (8.1× return) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: In this movie, after Annie Graham’s (Toni Collette) mother’s death, she begins to uncover a disturbing past about her family. Her son Peter (Alex Wolff) and daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) soon experience a strange and terrifying event when they are returning from a party, which leads to a horrifying supernatural fate they cannot escape.

3. Midsommar (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Budget: $9 million

$9 million Worldwide Box Office : $46.71 million (5.2× return)

: $46.71 million (5.2× return) Streaming On: MUBI, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Dani (Florence Pugh), dealing with a personal tragedy, travels to Sweden with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and friends. What begins as a peaceful trip slowly turns into a disturbing cult, trapping them in a disturbing and dangerous ritual.

4. The Witch (2015)

Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Budget: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Worldwide Box Office : $40.36 million (11.5× return)

: $40.36 million (11.5× return) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy)

Plot: William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie) move their family to a remote farm near a dark forest. Their daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), becomes the center of suspicion as strange, terrifying events begin to occur, leading the family to believe a witch is haunting them.

5. The Lighthouse (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Budget: $4 million

$4 million Worldwide Box Office : $18.29 million (4.6× return)

: $18.29 million (4.6× return) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (rent/buy)

Plot: Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) are two lighthouse keepers staying on a remote island. As isolation takes over both of them, their sanity begins to slip, and strange visions and paranoia push them toward madness.

A24 has proven that low-budget horror can deliver massive box office success when backed by strong direction, talented actors, and fresh ideas. With Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons and set to release on May 29, 2026, the studio has another opportunity to continue its winning streak and turn a unique idea into the next big horror blockbuster.

Backrooms Official Trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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