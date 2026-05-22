Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has already been watched by a majority of moviegoers, yet it continues to attract footfalls. Yesterday, the film wrapped up its ninth week in theaters with a mammoth total at the worldwide box office. While the overseas run has already ended, it is still enjoying the traction in India. As a result, in a span of 64 days, the magnum opus has grossed above 1835 crore. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 64 days?

The spy action thriller scored 20 lakh on the tenth Thursday, day 64, in India. Overall, it has earned 1183.9 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 1397 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 440.5 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 64-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1837.5 crore gross. Since the OTT premiere will take place in the next month, it’ll add a few more lakhs to the tally and is heading for a lifetime collection of 1839-1839.5 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1183.9 crore

India gross – 1397 crore

Overseas gross – 440.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 1837.5 crore

To conclude its run as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally

With 1837.5 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It’ll conclude the run in the same position as beating Dangal (2059.04 crore) is completely out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1837.5 crore (64 days) Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crore Jawan – 1163.82 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore

More about the film

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 was released in theaters on March 19. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers Marathi Cinema’s 6th Biggest Opening, Career-Best Start For Pravin Tarde

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News