Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, and others, released in theaters yesterday (May 21). Backed by strong pre-release buzz, the film has registered a solid start at the Indian box office. As a director, Tarde has delivered his career-best start in the domestic market, while the film pulled off the sixth-biggest opening of all time for Marathi cinema. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Marathi drama serves as a sequel to Deool Band, which was released in 2015. The first installment was a box office success and, over the years, gained immense popularity. Thanks to the predecessor’s goodwill, the buzz for the sequel was high, and as expected, it clocked a big start. Since initial reviews and word of mouth have been extremely positive, the sequel witnessed strong footfalls throughout the day, registering an average occupancy of 41%.

Backed by strong occupancy, Deool Band 2 scored a solid 2.45 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 2.89 crore gross. In 2026, it’s the second-biggest opening for a Marathi film after Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji (12.4 crore net). Since word of mouth is highly favorable, it is expected to display a big jump over the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Records the 6th biggest opening for Marathi cinema

With 2.45 crore net, Deool Band 2 has registered the sixth-biggest opening for Marathi cinema in India, surpassing Ved (2.25 crore net). For Pravin Tarde, it’s his career-best opener as a director, overtaking Dharmaveer (2.05 crore net). In the post-COVID era, it’s the second-biggest Marathi opener after Raja Shivaji (12.4 crore).

Take a look at the top Marathi openers at the Indian box office (net)

Raja Shivaji – 12.4 crore Thackeray – 6 crore Sairat – 3.6 crore Mauli – 3.25 crore Lai Bhaari – 3.1 crore Deool Band 2 – 2.45 crore Ved – 2.25 crore Naach Ga Ghuma – 2.15 crore

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