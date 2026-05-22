Mohanlal has returned as Georgekutty, and as expected, his arrival has set the Indian box office on fire. As one of the highly anticipated Mollywood releases, Drishyam 3 saw fantastic pre-sales for opening day and strong over-the-counter ticket sales. This resulted in the second-biggest opening of all time for Malayalam cinema, after L2: Empuraan. It left behind Patriot by a big margin to claim the second spot. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Released yesterday (May 21), the Drishyam threequel started its day on a superb note, with an occupancy of 59% in the Malayalam version’s morning shows. It picked up in the afternoon shows, recording an occupancy of 64%. In the evening shows, it jumped upto 71%. In the night shows, it saw an occupancy of 73%. Overall, an average occupancy throughout the day was a rocking 67%. The Kannada and Telugu versions were decent, with average occupancies of 19% and 22%, respectively. The Tamil version was good with 31%.

Backed by such strong occupancy, Drishyam 3 has hit it out of the park at the Indian box office, scoring an estimated 16 crore net on day 1. It’s a superb start considering the film isn’t an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The brand value of the franchise and Mohanlal’s stardom attracted massive footfalls yesterday, helping it comfortably cross the 15 crore mark.

Mollywood’s 2nd biggest opening of all time

With a solid 16 crore net, Drishyam 3 has registered the second-biggest Mollywood opening of all time in India. It surpassed Patriot (10 crore) with 60% higher collections. L2: Empuraan (21 crore) remained unbeaten at the top.

Take a look at the top Mollywood openers in India (net):

L2: Empuraan – 21 crore Drishyam 3 – 16 crore Patriot – 10 crore Marakkar – 6.37 crore

Mohanlal creates history!

With the Drishyam threequel, Mohanlal has become the only Malayalam star to deliver three 10 crore net or higher openings at the Indian box office. He first achieved the feat with L2: Empuraan, followed by Patriot. Interestingly, it is his second 10 crore+ opener in a single month, as Patriot was released on May 1.

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