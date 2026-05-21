Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Patriot witnessed a very disappointing fate at the box office. Despite the presence of such big stars in the action thriller, it is heading for a flop verdict. If that’s not bad enough, it will soon slip out of the top 3 Malayalam grossers of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 20

Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial is nearing the end of its box office run. It collected 3 lakh on day 20, as per Sacnilk. The action thriller remained on similar lines as the past two days, but that’s not enough. The journey has been simply disappointing, especially for a film mounted on a massive 100 crore budget.

The cumulative total in India reaches 31.58 crore net. Only 25% of the estimated investments have been recovered. The makers would be suffering a deficit of over 68 crore, which is huge! Including GST, the gross total stands at 37.26 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 27.10 crore

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Day 15: 8 lakh

Day 16: 9 lakh

Day 17: 10 lakh

Day 18: 3 lakh

Day 19: 3 lakh

Day 20: 3 lakh

Total: 31.58 crore

To slip out of the top 3 Malayalam grossers of 2026!

Athiradi is witnessing an average pace at the box office and will surpass the collection of Patriot this weekend. If that’s not enough, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is also expected to move past the 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. Either ways, the May Day release will be thrown out of the top 3 soon.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Patriot: 31.58 crore Athiradi: 27.07 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 5.81 crore

Patriot Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 31.58 crore

Budget recovery: 25%

India gross: 37.26 crore

Overseas gross: 43.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 80.51 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20: 100 Crore Club Loading, Inches Away From Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News