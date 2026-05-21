Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Patriot witnessed a very disappointing fate at the box office. Despite the presence of such big stars in the action thriller, it is heading for a flop verdict. If that’s not bad enough, it will soon slip out of the top 3 Malayalam grossers of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 20 update!
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 20
Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial is nearing the end of its box office run. It collected 3 lakh on day 20, as per Sacnilk. The action thriller remained on similar lines as the past two days, but that’s not enough. The journey has been simply disappointing, especially for a film mounted on a massive 100 crore budget.
The cumulative total in India reaches 31.58 crore net. Only 25% of the estimated investments have been recovered. The makers would be suffering a deficit of over 68 crore, which is huge! Including GST, the gross total stands at 37.26 crore.
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Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 27.10 crore
- Week 2: 4.12 crore
- Day 15: 8 lakh
- Day 16: 9 lakh
- Day 17: 10 lakh
- Day 18: 3 lakh
- Day 19: 3 lakh
- Day 20: 3 lakh
Total: 31.58 crore
To slip out of the top 3 Malayalam grossers of 2026!
Athiradi is witnessing an average pace at the box office and will surpass the collection of Patriot this weekend. If that’s not enough, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is also expected to move past the 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. Either ways, the May Day release will be thrown out of the top 3 soon.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):
- Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore
- Aadu 3: 51.12 crore
- Patriot: 31.58 crore
- Athiradi: 27.07 crore
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore
- Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore
- Prakambanam: 15.35 crore
- Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore
- Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore
- Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 5.81 crore
Patriot Box Office Day 20 Summary
- Budget: 100 crore
- India net: 31.58 crore
- Budget recovery: 25%
- India gross: 37.26 crore
- Overseas gross: 43.25 crore
- Worldwide gross: 80.51 crore
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