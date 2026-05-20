Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, is having a smooth ride on weekdays, pushing the overall tally ahead. After witnessing a much higher drop than expected on the first Monday, the film maintained a firm grip on Tuesday. In the meantime, it has comfortably crossed the half-century mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the fourth Malayalam film of 2026 to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Athiradi earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Malayalam action comedy entertainer scored 2.05 crore on the first Tuesday, day 6, in India. Compared to day 5’s 2.25 crore, the film dropped by just 8.88%, thus displaying a stronghold. Overall, it has earned 25.32 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 29.87 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 21.75 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection is 51.62 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 25.32 crore

India gross – 29.87 crore

Overseas gross – 21.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 51.62 crore

4th Malayalam film to score a half-century in 2026

With 51.62 crore, Athiradi has become the fourth Malayalam film of 2026 to hit the 50 crore milestone. It has joined the list after Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, and Patriot. With Drishyam 3 releasing tomorrow (May 21), the Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph starrer might miss the next milestone of 75 crore. Among the top Mollywood grossers of the year, it is currently in the fourth position.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers of 2026 (gross)

Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Aadu 3 – 121.31 crore Patriot – 80.47 crore Athiradi – 51.62 crore (6 days)

More about the film

The action comedy entertainer is directed by Arun Anirudhan and produced by Ananthu S and Basil Joseph under the banners of Dr. Ananthu Entertainments and Basil Joseph Entertainment. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, and Vineeth Thattil. It was released in theaters on May 14.

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