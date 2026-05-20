The journey is getting tougher for Hardik Gajjar’s directorial Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) with every passing day. Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana’s devotional film showcased a favorable growth on the discounted Tuesday, yet lost its battle against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Krishnavataram Box Office Collection Day 13

It’s more of a word-of-mouth affair, as the star cast, including Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan, doesn’t have a strong theatrical pull. The initial reviews were positive, but Krishnavataram is facing a multi-way clash against Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Aakhri Sawal.

According to estimates, Krishnavataram earned 1.45 crore on day 13. It saw a 45% jump compared to 1 crore collected on the second Monday. The total earnings in India now stand at 22.67 crore net. The biggest drawback is its significant budget of 60 crore. The stakes are high, and only 37.78% of the total investments have been recovered so far.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 13.52 crore (8 days)

Day 9 – 1.2 crore

Day 10 – 2.30 crore

Day 11 – 3.20 crore

Day 12 – 1 crore

Day 13 – 1.45 crore

Total – 22.67 crore

Loses battle against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In five days of its theatrical run, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has accumulated 28.91 crore net. It has surpassed the devotional drama to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, which now slips to the 9th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1183.50 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 186.91 crore* O Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 23.78 crore* Krishnavataram Part 1: 22.67 crore* (13 days) Assi: 11.42 crore

*still running in theatres.

Krishnavataram – Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 22.67 crore

Budget recovery: 37.78%

India gross: 26.75 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Hindi Box Office: Enjoys 392% Profits In 62 Days, Yet Stays Behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News