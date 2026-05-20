Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues to surpass expectations with every passing day. Despite completing over 60 days in theatres, it refuses to conclude its journey. The spy action thriller has achieved many milestones, but it is yet to beat the profits of Allu Arjun’s OG Pushpa in the Hindi version. Scroll below for the day 62 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 62

There are numerous options in the Hindi belt, starting from Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Raja Shivaji, to Krishnavataram and Aakhri Sawal. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has concluded its journey across all secondary languages but continues to drive footfall in the Hindi version. According to estimates, Aditya Dhar’s directorial collected 22 lakh on day 62.

It enjoyed a 46% jump from the 15 lakh collected the previous day. The net box office collection reaches 1183.50 crore across all languages, which includes majority collection of 1107.30 crore from the Hindi version. Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and the only film in the 1100 crore club. Unfortunately, it would miss unlocking the 1200 crore milestone as Drishyam 3 and Chand Mera Dil are arriving this week.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

(8-day, including paid previews) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Day 58: 26 lakh

Day 59: 53 lakh

Day 60: 63 lakh

Day 61: 15 lakh

Day 62: 22 lakh

Total: 1183.50 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa Profits

In 2021, an estimated 20 crore was spent on the Hindi release of Pushpa: The Rise. It collected 106 crore in its lifetime.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Thus, Pushpa made profits of a whopping 430%. On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 1107.30 crore net in its Hindi version in 62 days. It has accumulated returns of 392%. Ranveer Singh starrer has achieved many historic feats, but it will stay behind Allu Arjun starrer in this arena.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 62 Summary (All languages)

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1183.50 crore

India gross: 1396.53 crore

ROI: 426%

Overseas gross: 440 crore

Worldwide gross: 1836.53 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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