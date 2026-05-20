Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has joined hands with powerhouse performer Sharad Kelkar for a horror film set in a rural backdrop with an intense atmosphere. The first poster for the upcoming film Ketki has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into its chilling and mysterious world.

Kheti First Poster Out

The poster has already been attracting attention online for its eerie tone and haunting visual style. It appears to be a blend of fear, family, and the unsettling cost of confronting the past.

Directed and written by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kheti is expected to explore psychological horror along with emotional storytelling. Instead of relying only on jump scares, the film seems focused on tension, legacy, and hidden truths tied to its rural setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The makers have kept the plot details under wraps for now, but the first look teases a disturbing story connected to the past. Kheti promises to bring a fresh and atmospheric take to the horror genre

More About Kheti

Along with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, the film also features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary in important roles.

Produced by BlackCanvas Studio, Kheti is backed by producer Sana Khan. While the makers have not yet announced the release date, more updates about the film are expected to be announced soon.

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