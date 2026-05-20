Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan, is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-India cinematic spectacles of the year. The recently released trailer has garnered an overwhelming response, earning praise from audiences worldwide. The film is set for a grand premiere.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the film has been creating a massive buzz with every update and content drop. Following the teaser, the makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai.

Ever since its release, the trailer has taken over social media, with audiences across the globe praising both the scale and Ram Charan’s remarkable transformations into three different sports player avatars. Within just days of release, the trailer crossed a massive 175 million+ digital views across five languages, proving how everyone’s favorite player has truly created havoc.

Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “Everyone’s favorite player creates HAVOC💥💥

#PEDDITrailer Takeover crosses 175M+ Digital Views ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

Even before hitting theatres, Peddi has begun generating massive buzz, with excitement around the film rapidly growing across markets. The international response has been particularly impressive, with reports suggesting North American advance bookings crossed the $100K mark within just hours of opening. Ram Charan’s striking transformations, from a grounded village cricketer to the fierce Peddi Pehlwan, have also become a major point of discussion among fans.

Adding to the momentum, A. R. Rahman’s chartbusters continue to dominate, with “Chikiri Chikiri” crossing 200 million views and “Rai Rai Raa Raa” surpassing 70 million views on YouTube. With every update and drop creating records, Peddi is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the year.

Peddi Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

The film also boasts a powerful technical team, including music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar, further strengthening its cinematic ambition and anticipation.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji. The film will have its worldwide premiere on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

Peddi Official Trailer

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