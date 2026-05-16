Malayalam thrillers have built a strong reputation for delivering unique storytelling and unpredictable twists. The latest film, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, tries to follow the same path. The film, starring Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, and Sajin Gopu in prominent roles, recently arrived on Netflix and has already sparked curiosity among audiences seeking something different.

Mixing psychological drama, dark comedy, and thriller elements, the movie tries to offer an unusual cinematic experience. But does it actually succeed in keeping viewers engaged, or does its experimental approach become too confusing, and is it worth your time?

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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Plot

Sethu, played by Kunchacko Boban, is a pushover who rarely stands up for himself. He works at a public health center, where his official designation is “office assistant,” but the doctor treats him more like a maidservant.

Sethu lives with his older brother Madhu, played by Dileesh Pothan, who is bedridden. In his younger days, Madhu used to be somewhat of a thug. He also suffers from hallucinations and frequently sees visions of his deceased uncle, with whom he shared a very close bond.

Things take a dramatic turn when Rajendra Prasad, played by Sajin Gopu, enters their lives. During a police encounter involving Maoists, Rajendra Prasad escapes with a gun and takes shelter in Sethu’s house, threatening him at gunpoint. Interestingly, Madhu begins to see Rajendra Prasad as his late uncle. To find out what happens next, you will have to watch the film.

Where Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Falls Short

The film’s marketing material and trailer are not exactly reflective of the actual movie. While they are not entirely misleading, they set expectations for a very different kind of film than what is ultimately delivered, and that is arguably the biggest failure of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil.

The script feels unnecessarily stretched, and most of the comedy sequences do not really work. Although the flashback portions featuring Sajin Gopu’s Rajendra Prasad are enjoyable, the climax is left open to audience interpretation rather than providing a clear conclusion after viewers have invested so much time in patiently watching the film.

The movie’s experimental nature turns out to be both a blessing and a curse. There is a clear, jarring shift in genre between the first and second halves, which is a major drawback.

What Works In Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

The performances of the lead actors, Kunchacko Boban as Sethu, Dileesh Pothan as Madhu, and Sajin Gopu as Rajendra Prasad, are impressive to say the least. Among them, Kunchacko Boban delivers a particularly commendable performance, portraying inner turmoil and emotional unraveling in a way that allows the audience to genuinely empathize with his character.

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Chidambaram S. Poduval, who directed Manjummel Boys, plays Armiyas, a police officer who serves as the antagonist in Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil. Like the rest of the cast mentioned above, he has also done a very good job in his role.

As mentioned earlier, the film is an experimental venture, and some of those experiments work quite well. The cinematography and visuals are another strong aspect of the film, successfully capturing a beautiful yet wild atmospheric energy. The background score also complements the movie effectively, enhancing the on-screen emotions and conveying them efficiently to the audience.

Watch Or Skip: Is Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Worth Your Time?

In conclusion, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is not a film for everyone, and general audiences, especially older viewers, may not fully enjoy it. However, if you appreciate experimental cinema and are willing to invest your time in something different, then by all means give it a watch.

That said, keep in mind that the film tends to lag at certain points, some comedy sequences don’t land effectively, and the action and fight scenes can feel like a mixed bag.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Trailer

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